SFE Investment Counsel Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 167,070.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix stock opened at $429.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

