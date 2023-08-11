SFE Investment Counsel Sells 700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

