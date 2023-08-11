Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.93.

SHAK traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. 14,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,476. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

