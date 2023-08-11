Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 13,649.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.