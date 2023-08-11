Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,670 at HSBC

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from GBX 2,570 ($32.84) to GBX 2,670 ($34.12) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.78) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.15) to GBX 3,268 ($41.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($36.42) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,958.45 ($37.81).

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 37.10 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,432.50 ($31.09). 20,154,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,336.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,387.09. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,140.50 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.40). The company has a market capitalization of £163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,159.33%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

