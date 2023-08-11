Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $56.47 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

