Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 96.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

