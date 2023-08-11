Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Grows By 143.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 15th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

