Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Increases By 900.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

