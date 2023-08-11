Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Increases By 900.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BAB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%.
BAB Announces Dividend
BAB Company Profile
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAB
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growing Margin Apparel Stocks To Consider
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Drinks, Chips & Drugs: A Surprising List of 10-Year Stock Winners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dividend Stocks Lag Behind 2023 Market Rally as AI Stocks Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.