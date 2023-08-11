Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Grows By 573.7%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 573.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,051.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

BLMIF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, Financial Management, and Other segments.

