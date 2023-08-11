Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Grows By 573.7%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 573.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,051.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
BLMIF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
