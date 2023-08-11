Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Increases By 85.2%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $180.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.