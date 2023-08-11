Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Increases By 64.0%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

