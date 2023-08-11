Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Decreases By 58.3%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Up 12.5 %

OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Bravo Multinational alerts:

About Bravo Multinational

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.