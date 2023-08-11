Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Decreases By 82.9%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZW opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

