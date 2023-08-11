Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 66.7%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNTGY

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.