Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 66.7%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenntag Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.
Brenntag Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
