Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Decreases By 59.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
