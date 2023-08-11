Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Decreases By 59.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

