Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Drops By 90.0%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

