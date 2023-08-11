Short Interest in Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Decreases By 86.8%

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCSO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Get Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.