Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases By 1,048.2%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a growth of 1,048.2% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGR stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
