Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases By 1,048.2%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a growth of 1,048.2% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,144,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 282,353 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

