Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 56.0%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJDGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CJJD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 739,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,093. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.