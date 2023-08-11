Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 56.0%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 739,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,093. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

