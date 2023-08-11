Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 56.0%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 739,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,093. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
