Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 83.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 318,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.