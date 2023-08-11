Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 83.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 318,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
