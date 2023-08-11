Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Increases By 228.6%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

CNRD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615. Conrad Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

