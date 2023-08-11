Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Decreases By 98.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the July 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 91,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

