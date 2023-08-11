Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Decreases By 98.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the July 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 91,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
