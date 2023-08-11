Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Expands By 816.7%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance
CYRBY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
