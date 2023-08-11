Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Expands By 816.7%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

CYRBY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.