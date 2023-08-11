Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 150.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Disco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Disco

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.16. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.