Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Expands By 456.3%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 456.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FPL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 82,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

