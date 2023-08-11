Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Expands By 70.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

