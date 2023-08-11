Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Expands By 70.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.
Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
