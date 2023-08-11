Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Down 3.6 %

Konica Minolta stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($3.25). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.