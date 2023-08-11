Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Expands By 1,775.0%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.