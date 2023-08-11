Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Declines By 43.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

