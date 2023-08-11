Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Declines By 43.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.46.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newcrest Mining
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.