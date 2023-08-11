Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declines By 48.2%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.57.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In other Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund news, insider Albin F. Moschner purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Stories

