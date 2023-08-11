Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declines By 48.2%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.57.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
