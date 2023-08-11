Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Grows By 5,400.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 561,845 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 478,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXUS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.