Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Drops By 48.3%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Piaggio & C. stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

