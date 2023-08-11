Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Rises By 3,950.0%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 3,950.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,936,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RushNet Price Performance
RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,805. RushNet has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
RushNet Company Profile
