Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Declines By 74.2%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Terna has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.