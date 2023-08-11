Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Drops By 71.4%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

TSDOF stock remained flat at C$31.69 during trading on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$30.52 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.86.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

