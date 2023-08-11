Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 99.7%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $12.62 during trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

