Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 99.7%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $12.62 during trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.
About Tgs Asa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.