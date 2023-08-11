Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 54.1%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.