Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 54.1%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

