Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Rises By 75.7%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the July 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.4 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

TOPCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. Topcon has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $444.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.