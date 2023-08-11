Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Grows By 227.6%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
VEON traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,710. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
