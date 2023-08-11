Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Grows By 227.6%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,710. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

