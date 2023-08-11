Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases By 138.7%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $25.87 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
