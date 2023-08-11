Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Rises By 1,073.3%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 1,073.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VPR Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
VPR Brands Company Profile
