Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Rises By 1,073.3%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 1,073.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.