Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Drops By 81.3%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WETG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 9,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. WeTrade Group has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $4,606.50.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.