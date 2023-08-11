SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Bank of America upped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

