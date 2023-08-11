Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.