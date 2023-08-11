SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.9 %

SigmaTron International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,425. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

