Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Raised by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up about 3.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Signet Jewelers worth $79,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 550,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,695. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

