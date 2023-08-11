Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,483,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 386,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

