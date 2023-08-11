Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

