Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 1,436,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.